Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GPI traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.80. 191,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,351. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.85. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $104.16 and a 52-week high of $206.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 7.53%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPI shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.40.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

