Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) Short Interest Up 384.8% in October

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 384.8% from the September 30th total of 249,600 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GROM opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Grom Social Enterprises has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GROM. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Grom Social Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Grom Social Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grom Social Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc owns and operates social media platform for kids. It also offers animation, network monitoring and security solutions, nutritional services, and mobile parenting application through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zach Marks on October 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

