Grimm (GRIMM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $883.00

Grimm (CURRENCY:GRIMM) traded up 40.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 29th. In the last seven days, Grimm has traded 51.5% higher against the US dollar. Grimm has a market cap of $112,582.84 and $883.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grimm coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004868 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Grimm Profile

Grimm (GRIMM) is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com

Grimm Coin Trading

