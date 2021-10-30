Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Short Interest Update

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 79.7% from the September 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEBRF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,272. Greenbriar Capital has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19.

Get Greenbriar Capital alerts:

Greenbriar Capital Company Profile

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of wind and solar energy farms. It operates through Canada and United States of America segments. The firm involves in the blockchain, solar power, real estate, smart glass, and wind power. The company was founded on April 2, 2009 and is headquartered in Coquitlam, Canada.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbriar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbriar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.