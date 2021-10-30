Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Short Interest Update

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 79.7% from the September 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GEBRF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,272. Greenbriar Capital has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19.
Greenbriar Capital Company Profile
Featured Article: Trading Halts
Receive News & Ratings for Greenbriar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbriar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.