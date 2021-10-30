Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in October

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of GWLLY stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.60. Great Wall Motor has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $48.65.

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4639 per share. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th.

Great Wall Motor Company Profile

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

