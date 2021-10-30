Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Graco worth $8,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GGG. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Graco by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Graco during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Graco during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Graco by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $75.18 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.84 and a 12 month high of $80.48. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.50.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.27 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. Graco’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

