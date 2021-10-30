Gores Guggenheim (NASDAQ:GGPI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 177,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,458,531 shares.The stock last traded at $10.69 and had previously closed at $10.35.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter worth approximately $959,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter worth $9,445,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter worth $3,906,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the second quarter worth $9,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

