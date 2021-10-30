Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a hold rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Goosehead Insurance from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.11.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $144.30 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $181.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 400.83, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.56.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 7,439 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total transaction of $897,738.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,446,129.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,498,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 370,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,542,189.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,468 shares of company stock worth $22,984,437. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

