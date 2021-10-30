Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Goosehead Insurance updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:GSHD traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.30. 258,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,243. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.56. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $181.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.63.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.11.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, Director James Reid sold 1,622 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total transaction of $202,766.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,766.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 7,439 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $897,738.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,446,129.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,468 shares of company stock valued at $22,984,437. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 114.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,991 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Goosehead Insurance worth $6,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

