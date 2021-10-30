Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 29.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,538,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651,643 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $57,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in Aramark by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Aramark by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Aramark by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 19,937 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Aramark by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 306,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 35,888 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE ARMK opened at $36.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.15. Aramark has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Several research firms have commented on ARMK. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lowered Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

