Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 158,219 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 961,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,219 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $55,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ArcBest by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,149,000 after acquiring an additional 27,660 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ArcBest by 17.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 774,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,063,000 after acquiring an additional 113,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,032,000 after purchasing an additional 15,438 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 53.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 320,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after purchasing an additional 111,305 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 29.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,994,000 after purchasing an additional 62,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARCB shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.08.

ARCB stock opened at $89.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.31. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $94.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

