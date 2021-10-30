Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 805,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,199 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.86% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $58,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WH stock opened at $84.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.72. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $86.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.20%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

