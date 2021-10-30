Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $61.65 Million Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 75,856 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.64% of Rogers worth $61,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rogers by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,051,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $412,037,000 after purchasing an additional 33,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rogers by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Rogers by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 242,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Rogers by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,751,000 after purchasing an additional 39,105 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 147,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.33.

NYSE ROG opened at $201.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 1.78. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $106.32 and a 1-year high of $215.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.34.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $234.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.75 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 9.36%. Analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

