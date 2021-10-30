GNY (GNY) Hits Market Capitalization of $61.53 Million

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. During the last week, GNY has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GNY has a total market cap of $61.53 million and approximately $162,881.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00048679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.60 or 0.00239956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00012774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.70 or 0.00097056 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

