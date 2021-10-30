Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) Short Interest Down 50.7% in October

Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 50.7% from the September 30th total of 13,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Internet of People stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of Global Internet of People as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Global Internet of People stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78. Global Internet of People has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $9.98.

Global Internet of People, Inc, a consulting company, provides enterprise services to small and medium-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, where knowledge is shared, and services are requested and provided.

