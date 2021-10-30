Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 288 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $22,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 92.5% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at $1,568,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at $1,868,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,256,000 after buying an additional 192,936 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 72.8% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 12,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $113,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $223,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $98.70 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.48 and a 52 week high of $123.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.37.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $857.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.