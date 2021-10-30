Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 11,645 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,340 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,645 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $25,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,218 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 12.5% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $88.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.64. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $46.54 and a one year high of $92.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

WTFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.70.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

