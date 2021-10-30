Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,260,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,556 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.96% of Hostess Brands worth $20,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 6.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 28,652 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 11,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,828,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,511,000 after buying an additional 303,120 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 27.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 197,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 43,020 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth about $350,000.

Shares of TWNK opened at $18.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average is $16.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.65. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWNK. Morgan Stanley raised Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

