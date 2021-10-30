Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 199,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 145,498 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $19,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,134 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,300,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 20,720.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,157,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,223,000 after acquiring an additional 955,863 shares in the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $7,197,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $591,785.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 433,642 shares of company stock valued at $43,205,901. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.82.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $109.99 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The firm has a market cap of $84.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.