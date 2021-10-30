Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 178,995 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 742,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,995 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.41% of Valvoline worth $24,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 3,963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 272.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 1,318.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average is $31.31. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $35.95.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Global Securities raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

