Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $62.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist raised their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.50.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $55.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.97. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $67.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.45.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

