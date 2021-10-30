Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Price Down 4.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) dropped 4.5% during trading on Friday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $75.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Gilead Sciences traded as low as $64.07 and last traded at $64.30. Approximately 152,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,160,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.34.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GILD. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.36.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $81.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.71 and a 200-day moving average of $68.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

