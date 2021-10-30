Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.93 EPS

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 58.46% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.900-$8.100 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $7.90-8.10 EPS.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,179,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,911,194. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.51. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $81.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gilead Sciences stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.88% of Gilead Sciences worth $756,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.36.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

