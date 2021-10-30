Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given New $75.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

GILD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.36.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $64.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.71 and a 200-day moving average of $68.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 58.46% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 189,070.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 544,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,211,000 after purchasing an additional 544,522 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $2,065,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 810,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,360,000 after purchasing an additional 54,136 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

