Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.27.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -344.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GIL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

