GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Up to $17.30

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.30, but opened at $18.52. GH Research shares last traded at $19.06, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GHRS. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GH Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.25 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GH Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.56.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.88.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that GH Research PLC will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in GH Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in GH Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in GH Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GH Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GH Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

About GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

