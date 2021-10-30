Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.76% of Encore Capital Group worth $25,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECPG. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 130,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 60,110 shares during the last quarter.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $54.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average of $46.06. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $54.81.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $427.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.92 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.