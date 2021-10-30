Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,157,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,887 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Anavex Life Sciences worth $26,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 129.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 779,900.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.04 and a beta of 0.78. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.44.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVXL. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.04.

Anavex Life Sciences Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.