Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 441,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,086 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eHealth were worth $25,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EHTH. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 592.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 18.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

Shares of EHTH opened at $44.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.36 and a beta of -0.12. eHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.69 and a 12-month high of $93.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.81.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.65 million. eHealth had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.16%. Research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eHealth Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

