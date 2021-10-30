Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.63% of Oxford Industries worth $27,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $174,734,000 after purchasing an additional 84,821 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,799,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Shares of OXM opened at $92.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.47. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.12 and a 52 week high of $114.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.83.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently -92.82%.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

