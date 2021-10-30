Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $27,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in ArcBest by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in ArcBest by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ArcBest by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in ArcBest by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ArcBest by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

ARCB has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

ARCB stock opened at $89.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. ArcBest Co. has a 12-month low of $29.63 and a 12-month high of $94.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.31.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

