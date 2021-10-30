Geode Capital Management LLC Has $27.58 Million Stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 394,339 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 85,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $27,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 19.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,314,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,904,000 after purchasing an additional 210,493 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 39.4% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 288,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,190,000 after purchasing an additional 81,552 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 9.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 743,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,023,000 after purchasing an additional 65,144 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the first quarter worth about $3,436,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 20.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 286,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,735,000 after purchasing an additional 48,387 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $62.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.28. PAR Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $90.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -39.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.93.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $68.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

