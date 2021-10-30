Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 83,561 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.78% of Getty Realty worth $24,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Getty Realty by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.80. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average of $31.22.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 50.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 84.78%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GTY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.