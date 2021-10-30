Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS.

NASDAQ GNCA traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.91. 143,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.65. Genocea Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Genocea Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Genocea Biosciences were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 62.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

