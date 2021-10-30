Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS.
NASDAQ GNCA traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.91. 143,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.65. Genocea Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.
About Genocea Biosciences
Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.
Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.