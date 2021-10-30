Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives $44.71 Average PT from Analysts

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GMAB shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.50 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the first quarter worth about $2,661,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the second quarter worth about $1,048,000. Paradiem LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 76.5% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 54,546.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 144.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

GMAB stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.64. 483,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,510. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $49.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $319.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.28 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

