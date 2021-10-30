Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in October

Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Generations Bancorp NY by 12.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Generations Bancorp NY by 87.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 196,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 91,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Generations Bancorp NY in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. 36.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBNY stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Generations Bancorp NY has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $11.95.

Generations Bancorp NY (NASDAQ:GBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.65 million during the quarter.

About Generations Bancorp NY

Seneca-Cayuga Bancorp, Inc is the federally chartered mid-tier stock holding company of Generations Bank. It offers a variety of deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses. The company focuses on residential mortgages, as well as manufactured home, automobile, home equity, commercial, non-residential real estate and construction loans.

