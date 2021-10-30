General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Cut to $68.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price cut by research analysts at Barclays from $70.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GM. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

General Motors stock opened at $54.43 on Thursday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $33.96 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC grew its position in General Motors by 236.5% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the third quarter worth $26,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in General Motors by 1,510.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

