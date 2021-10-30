General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $230.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $220.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GD. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.91.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $202.75 on Thursday. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $210.21. The company has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.35.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GD. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8,915.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,052 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 981,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $184,832,000 after acquiring an additional 380,388 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,612,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 453.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 332,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,540,000 after acquiring an additional 272,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $367,185,000 after acquiring an additional 211,992 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

