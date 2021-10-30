Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.05 Per Share (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $4.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $17.17 on Thursday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.71 million, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.21.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $84.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.51 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 13.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is -114.29%.

In related news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $58,450.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 675,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $12,210,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 923,739 shares of company stock worth $16,667,820. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at $3,575,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at $1,363,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 229,101 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 334.3% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 168,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 129,748 shares in the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

