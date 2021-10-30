Genaro Network (GNX) Price Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. Genaro Network has a market cap of $10.28 million and approximately $8.08 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Genaro Network has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. One Genaro Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Genaro Network alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00049140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.69 or 0.00242217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.87 or 0.00098500 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Genaro Network Coin Profile

Genaro Network (CRYPTO:GNX) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 274,171,061 coins. Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genaro Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genaro Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.