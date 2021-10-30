Gemini Dollar 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.53 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 30th. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $150.45 million and approximately $6.53 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00048485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.25 or 0.00229877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00096749 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 151,873,626 coins. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

