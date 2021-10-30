Geeq Tops 24-Hour Volume of $178,750.00 (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. In the last seven days, Geeq has traded 17% higher against the US dollar. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $14.78 million and approximately $178,750.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geeq coin can now be purchased for about $1.44 or 0.00002326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00049337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.01 or 0.00232249 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00098939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011056 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Geeq Coin Profile

Geeq (CRYPTO:GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,247,222 coins. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

