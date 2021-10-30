GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.25

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.25 and last traded at $48.25, with a volume of 129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.28.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 1.20.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GEAGF)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

