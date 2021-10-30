GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Short Interest Update

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 194.4% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GDIFF. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

OTCMKTS GDIFF opened at $42.20 on Friday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day moving average of $42.66.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

