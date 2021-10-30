GATX (NYSE:GATX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GATX. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of GATX from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $89.97 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cowen upgraded shares of GATX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna raised GATX from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised GATX from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.49.

NYSE:GATX traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.85. 99,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,829. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.96. GATX has a 1-year low of $67.48 and a 1-year high of $106.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.15 million. GATX had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. GATX’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GATX will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

In related news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $185,114.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

