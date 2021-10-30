Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GLPI traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $48.49. 1,642,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,331. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $36.18 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.68%.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.