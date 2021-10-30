Gala (GALA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $400.60 Million

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Gala coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a total market cap of $756.02 million and approximately $400.60 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gala has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gala alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00048485 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $141.25 or 0.00229877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00096749 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Gala

Gala is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official website is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.