G Squared Ascend II (NYSE:GSQB) Trading Up 0.6%

G Squared Ascend II Inc (NYSE:GSQB)’s stock price was up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 20,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74.

About G Squared Ascend II (NYSE:GSQB)

G Squared Ascend II Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. G Squared Ascend II Inc is based in Chicago, Illinois.

