FY2022 EPS Estimates for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Boosted by Analyst

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Harley-Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.31. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HOG. Edward Jones lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

Shares of HOG opened at $36.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $31.20 and a twelve month high of $52.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

