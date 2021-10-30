FY2021 EPS Estimates for Universal Health Services, Inc. Decreased by SVB Leerink (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Universal Health Services in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $11.82 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.17. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.99 EPS.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UHS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.80.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $124.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.17. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $106.01 and a 12-month high of $165.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

